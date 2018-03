WIS is proud to salute the service of Sumter native Staff Sgt.Edmund Kazmierski. He was nominated by Dennis Knox of Dalzell. He says SSGT Kazmierski exemplifies the best qualities of a soldier. During his more than 10 years of service, he has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Alaska. He's known for always persevering through any challenge that arises, all while taking care of his family as his first priority.

