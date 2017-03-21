WIS has expanded to Roku and Amazon Fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS has expanded to Roku and Amazon Fire

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
WIS News 10 is excited to announce you can now watch newscasts, weather forecasts and more on the WIS News Roku channel and Amazon Fire TV app. 

You can watch live or recorded newscasts, get the the latest weather forecast from the WIS First Alert Weather team, view WIS News 10 stories and reports and much more.

And if you're looking for restaurant openings, concert announcements or something to do this weekend, the Palmetto Weekend and Southern Weekend teams have you covered.

Our channel and apps are free! Just search WIS or WIS TV on your streaming devices.

Click here to learn more about the WIS News Roku Channel.

Click here to learn more about the WIS App on Amazon Fire TV.

Thank you for choosing WIS!

