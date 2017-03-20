How much will it cost to travel with the Gamecocks?

We've been working all day to see how much it will cost you to travel with the gamecock men's basketball team to New York City.

This is for a two person trip for people who would leave Friday and return Tuesday.

A round trip flight out of Charlotte $200 per person - for a total of $400.

The men play in Madison Square Gardens, where a three-star hotel nearby for $605 for four nights.

The big item - tickets.

The cheapest pair was available for 1400 dollars per ticket... coming in at nearly $3,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.