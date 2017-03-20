Tractor-trailer overturned on Percival Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Percival Road near Spears Creek Church Road Monday morning. 

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

There were no injuries. According to the Columbia Police Department, the truck was carrying sand. 

