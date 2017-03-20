Tractor-trailer overturned on Percival Road

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Percival Road near Spears Creek Church Road Monday morning.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

There were no injuries. According to the Columbia Police Department, the truck was carrying sand.

Tow truck is ready to help with this wreck @ Percival/Spears Creek Church Rd. Workers will clear the sand from the overturned truck first. pic.twitter.com/waiVirvSH2 — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 20, 2017

