UPDATE: Estranged husband denied bond, accused of murdering LCSD employee

A former co-worker is helping shed some light on the estranged husband arrested and charged in connection with a Lexington County Sheriff's Department civilian employee's murder.

SLED agents arrested Jason Donn Lee, 38, of Simpsonville, early Friday morning and charged him with murder. He is the estranged husband of the victim, according to SLED. Lee was denied bond and will be held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court appearance is on May 18.

Jason Lee also was charged with burglary. SLED was asked to investigate the case by the Sheriff's department.

He is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Lindsey Nicole Lee, 31. Her body was found in her home on Haleywood Lane Tuesday morning.

According to the warrant, Jason is accused of forcing his way into the house at about 8:30 p.m. on March 13.

Jason, according to a former co-worker, was an experienced locksmith and could have easily gained access to the home.

"The victim was attacked and assaulted as she arrived home, and subsequently died as a result of an incised wound to her neck," said the affidavit. The document also said DNA evidence found at the scene matches a sample Jason gave earlier in the investigation.

That same co-worker said Lindsey and Jason had recently met to finalize the terms of their divorce. Lindsey indicated intentions to sell the house, which -- according to the source -- enraged Jason.

After the announcement of Lee's arrest, the Lexington County Sheriff tweeted a statement:

