A quick look at South Carolina-Marquette in the NCAA tourney - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A quick look at South Carolina-Marquette in the NCAA tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)

First round, East region; Greenville, South Carolina; 9:50 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina, which hadn't been to the NCAA Tournament in 13 years, has not won a tourney game in 44 years. The Gamecocks' last victory came in 1973 with a roster that feature NBA Hall of Famer Alex English and longtime pro Brian Winters. While Marquette had missed the previous three NCAAs, the Golden Eagles are 5-8 in tournament play since South Carolina's last appearance in 2004.

COACH K REUNION? Former Duke player and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski is Marquette's head coach. If the Golden Eagles win their open and second-seeded Duke gets past 15th-seeded Troy, it will mark the first time Wojciechowski will face his college coach and mentor.

THORNWELL TIME: If South Carolina hopes to advance, it'll need a big game from senior guard Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell, voted the Southeastern Conference player of the year by league coaches, leads the Gamecocks in scoring (21 points) and rebounding (7.2 boards) a game. When Thornwell is off, so are the Gamecocks. Thornwell shot just 5 of 12 in South Carolina's last game, a 64-53 loss to Alabama in its opening SEC Tournament game last week.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette senior Katin Reinhardt has been part of three different NCAA Tournament teams. He has gone to the NCAA Tournament with UNLV (2013), Southern Cal (2016) and now with the Golden Eagles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:54:13 GMT

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>

  • DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly