A Winnsboro girl's prayer went viral, now she's appearing on Little Big Shots

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: NBC) (Source: NBC)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Kids doing just about anything on camera is cute, but this kid's adorable act not only caught the Internet's attention but Steve Harvey's, too. 

Natalie is a 5-year-old girl from Winnsboro and her family decided it would be a great idea to record her reciting a prayer.

In the cute little video, the little tyke grabs hands and delivers quite the loud prayer.

Several thousand views later, Natalie is set to be featured on NBC's Little Big Shots, a show hosted by Harvey that showcases the feats and follies of children from around the country.

Natalie will appear on the show on March 19. 

Harvey asks the little gal why she's famous.

"Because I got a billion views," Natalie said. "That means everybody watched it!"

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

