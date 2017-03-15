Coroner identifies sheriff's department employee found dead in home

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the woman found dead in a home late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Lindsey Nicole Lee, 31, died of what's been called a "sharp force injury."

Lee, Sheriff Jay Koon said, was a civilian employee with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

"Lindsey was a valued member of the LCSD family and an integral part of our team," Koon said. "We’ve extended our heartfelt condolences to her family and we’re actively helping them through this very difficult time."

Lee's body was found inside her home on the 200 block of Haleywood Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

SLED is investigating to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

