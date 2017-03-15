WIS Salutes Major Jason Cain - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Major Jason Cain

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
WIS is proud to salute Major Jason Cain.

He has served over 20 years in the SC Army National Guard with deployments in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. The Chapin High School graduate went on to attend the Citadel.

When he isn't on military duty, he is a full time Charleston County Sheriff's Sergeant. He is currently on his sixth deployment and serving in Germany. He and his wife Lana have a two year old daughter, Laelyn, and they're expecting a son in December.

