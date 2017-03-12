Ticket Punched: Gamecocks going dancing

South Carolina is going to the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks (22-10) were selected into the Big Dance during Sunday evening’s CBS Selection Show, their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

The Gamecocks are the No. 7 seed in the East Regional and will take on No. 10 seed Marquette in Greenville, S.C. Tip time is slated for approximately 9:45 p.m., with the contest to be broadcast on TBS. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 15 seed Troy.

South Carolina has snapped its streak of years without an appearance and will now put a 44-year winless streak on the line. USC has not won a regular NCAA Tournament game since March of 1973, a consolation game win over Southwestern Louisiana after falling out of the winners bracket with a second-round loss to Memphis State.

USC is 0-5 since, with first round losses to Furman in 1974, N.C. State in 1989, Coppin State in 1997, Richmond in 1998 and Memphis in 2004.

