Ticket Punched: Gamecocks going dancing - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ticket Punched: Gamecocks going dancing

(Source: Katie Dugan, 247Sports) (Source: Katie Dugan, 247Sports)
COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -

South Carolina is going to the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks (22-10) were selected into the Big Dance during Sunday evening’s CBS Selection Show, their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

The Gamecocks are the No. 7 seed in the East Regional and will take on No. 10 seed Marquette in Greenville, S.C. Tip time is slated for approximately 9:45 p.m., with the contest to be broadcast on TBS. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 15 seed Troy.  

South Carolina has snapped its streak of years without an appearance and will now put a 44-year winless streak on the line. USC has not won a regular NCAA Tournament game since March of 1973, a consolation game win over Southwestern Louisiana after falling out of the winners bracket with a second-round loss to Memphis State.

USC is 0-5 since, with first round losses to Furman in 1974, N.C. State in 1989, Coppin State in 1997, Richmond in 1998 and Memphis in 2004. 

Copyright TheBigSpur 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly