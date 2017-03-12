Series finale against Michigan State canceled

The final game of the three-game series against Michigan State has been canceled due to poor weather conditions in Columbia.

Conditions on Sunday morning when the decision was made consisted of 34 degree temperatures with snow falling at Founders Park. Weather conditions are supposed to improve as the day goes on but current weather plus field conditions will prevent the final game from being played.

Michigan State also has a travel curfew with a flight out of Charlotte that could prevent a game with a later start from being completed.

South Carolina will look to schedule a 56th game to make up for this cancellation at a later date.

South Carolina will take return to action at Fluor Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Furman.

Copyright TheBigSpur 2017. All rights reserved.