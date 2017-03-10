Alabama upends South Carolina 64-53 in SEC Tournament - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

sports

Alabama upends South Carolina 64-53 in SEC Tournament

GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Braxton Key had 18 points, Riley Norris added 12 and Alabama made 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to lead Alabama past South Carolina 64-53 on Friday in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Key made 3 of 4 from the line during the critical stretch that finally gave the Crimson Tide space from the Gamecocks in a tense contest.

The Tide (19-13) scored the game's final 10 points to earn their second straight win over the Gamecocks, who missed their final seven shots. They also controlled the boards 42-27 and shot 45 percent to move on to Saturday's semifinals against top-seeded Kentucky.

Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points for South Carolina (22-10) but struggled much of the game. P.J. Dozier had 15 points and Rakym Felder had 10 as the Gamecocks shot 37 percent.

