Benedict looks to make history in NCAA Div. II Tournament

It’s a good time to be a Benedict Tiger.

The women’s basketball team is fresh off their second straight SIAC title victory and are headed to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“It’s special,” Rice said. “It means a lot to me. This is a new team. We’re headed in the right direction as far as the program. This is special for the young ladies.”

Benedict duo makes most of their second chances with Lady Tigers

This year, the Lady Tigers (21-7) are a No. 3 seed and they hope to go farther than they did a year ago. But getting to this point took some time.

“It took a whole semester before we became a family,” said SIAC Player of the Year Destiny Betts, “but eventually, we all just learned each other, we got to know each other, and then, we just became a family.”

Under head coach James Rice, the Lady Tigers have won their last 15 contests and have enjoyed every second of their success. But they’re looking to do more than just make a mark in this year’s tournament.

“I want to be legendary,” said Benedict guard and SIAC Player of the Year Destiny Betts. “I want to win this tournament. Benedict has never won this tournament so I want to win the next tournament. That’s my goal.”

The Lady Tigers begin their quest to make history at noon on March 10 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Benedict will face No. 6 Valdosta State (22-9) at the McArthur Center.

