Kershaw County officials look to team effort to stop traffic fatalities

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is hoping a team effort will help stop traffic fatalities in the county.

That's why the sheriff's office is teaming up with the Kershaw County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol in an effort to curb the problem. The group will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the sheriff's office to reveal further details.

The sheriff's office says there have already been six traffic fatalities in Kershaw County to start the year.

In 2016, 19 people were killed on Kershaw County highways with about half of those involving DUI.

