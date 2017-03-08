CPD searching for ID theft suspect linked to $14K jewelry purcha - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD searching for ID theft suspect linked to $14K jewelry purchase

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The suspect in this crime was captured on surveillance camera obtained by the Columbia Police Department. (Source: CPD) The suspect in this crime was captured on surveillance camera obtained by the Columbia Police Department. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing someone's identity to make lavish purchases. 

Investigators are looking for an unknown woman who stole the identity of a woman in Virginia. The victim says the suspect stole her financial information, social security number and other personal information to open a bank account for a credit line of $23,000. 

The suspect also used a fake Virginia driver's license to purchase a $14,000 watch at a Midlands jewelry store. 

The victim, once the fraud was discovered, notified the authorities. 

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:02:06 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:01:24 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:01:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly