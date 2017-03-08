CPD searching for ID theft suspect linked to $14K jewelry purchase

The suspect in this crime was captured on surveillance camera obtained by the Columbia Police Department. (Source: CPD)

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing someone's identity to make lavish purchases.

Investigators are looking for an unknown woman who stole the identity of a woman in Virginia. The victim says the suspect stole her financial information, social security number and other personal information to open a bank account for a credit line of $23,000.

The suspect also used a fake Virginia driver's license to purchase a $14,000 watch at a Midlands jewelry store.

The victim, once the fraud was discovered, notified the authorities.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

She's accused of stealing someone's personal info & money. Know her? Call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. https://t.co/TtPdGhvB7H pic.twitter.com/Ur2jp975oS — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.