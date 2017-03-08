Small sinkhole on I-26 causes major delays during morning rush

I-26 is being repaired today between I-20 and Bush River Road. (Source: Google Earth)

If you live anywhere northwest of Columbia and work in or near downtown, you likely had a much longer commute than normal this morning.

It's because a small sinkhole formed on I-26 overnight in the eastbound lanes between I-20 and Bush River Road while a utility company was doing repairs under the roadway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility company had the proper permit for the job, which was supposed to be completed overnight and not impact morning rush hour.

When the 4 foot by 2 foot sinkhole formed, DOT workers had to quickly, but temporarily repair the road surface in order to open the two lanes that were closed.

Workers will be in the area this morning and afternoon to permanently fix the road.

Expect lane closures in the area. Watch your speed and be aware of the work being done.

A time frame for completion of the work has not been determined, but DOT officials hope to have it finished this afternoon.

