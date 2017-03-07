March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
A colonoscopy is considered one of the most powerful tools in clinical medicine because of its ability to identify and remove polyps before they can ever become cancer.
Learn about the importance of colon cancer screening in this blog post from Lexington Medical Center: http://blog.lexmed.com/2017/03/the-colon-cancer-challenge-increasing-screening-can-save-lives/
