I-126 back open following tractor-trailer accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Interstate 126 is back open after an incident involving an overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue.

Traffic was detoured to Huger Street for a couple of hours. The crash also affected westbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue approaching 126. 

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer had to be rescued from the wreckage, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. The driver will be cited after hitting a steel bridge beam, causing to rollover. 

