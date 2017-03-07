I-126 back open following tractor-trailer accident

Interstate 126 is back open after an incident involving an overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue.

Traffic was detoured to Huger Street for a couple of hours. The crash also affected westbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue approaching 126.

RELATED: See photos from the scene of the accident.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer had to be rescued from the wreckage, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. The driver will be cited after hitting a steel bridge beam, causing to rollover.

I-126 Incident Update. Truck driver was cited for after hitting a steel bridge beam, causing a rollover. Driver is ok pic.twitter.com/9fBHWFInFw — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 7, 2017

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.