City Council could approve new $185,000 playground set for Finla - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

City Council could approve new $185,000 playground set for Finlay Park

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Finlay Park could be getting a brand new playground set. (Source: City of Columbia) Finlay Park could be getting a brand new playground set. (Source: City of Columbia)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia City Council will be looking at a proposal Tuesday that would revamp parts of Finlay Park. 

In the $185,000+ proposal from Carolina Parks & Play, a playground equipment company, Finlay Park would get a brand new playground equipment set. 

RELATED: See photos of the Finlay Park Playground Proposal.

Eight proposals were submitted to the city, but the city's Parks and Recreation department chose the Cary, NC-based group to get the job. Parks and Rec officials are asking City Council to approve the plan for $174,560.

According to a cost breakdown provided by the city, installing the set will cost $154,070 and installation will cost $31,900. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly