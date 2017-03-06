City Council could approve new $185,000 playground set for Finlay Park

Finlay Park could be getting a brand new playground set. (Source: City of Columbia)

Columbia City Council will be looking at a proposal Tuesday that would revamp parts of Finlay Park.

In the $185,000+ proposal from Carolina Parks & Play, a playground equipment company, Finlay Park would get a brand new playground equipment set.

RELATED: See photos of the Finlay Park Playground Proposal.

Eight proposals were submitted to the city, but the city's Parks and Recreation department chose the Cary, NC-based group to get the job. Parks and Rec officials are asking City Council to approve the plan for $174,560.

According to a cost breakdown provided by the city, installing the set will cost $154,070 and installation will cost $31,900.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.