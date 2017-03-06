SEC Tournament win boosts Gamecocks in AP poll - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SEC Tournament win boosts Gamecocks in AP poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Gamecocks SEC Tournament Championship boosted South Carolina in the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Poll. This week the Gamecocks moved up from No. 5 to No. 4. 

The Gamecocks beat Mississippi State Sunday to win the SEC Tournament in Greenville. Last week they clinched their fourth-straight regular-season conference title.

UConn continues its run at No. 1 while Creighton is ranked for the first time in 25 years. The Huskies (31-0), who have been No. 1 for 14 straight weeks, have 106 consecutive victories. They play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final Monday night.

Baylor, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Maryland follow UConn.

Creighton entered the poll Monday at No. 23, marking its first appearance in the Top 25 since the final three weeks of the 1992 season. The Bluejays have won 19 of their last 21 games, with both losses coming against No. 17 DePaul. The two teams shared the Big East conference regular-season title.

Stanford made one of the biggest moves, climbing four spots to No. 6 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

Temple dropped out of the poll.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WIS.

