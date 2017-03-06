SEC Tournament win boosts Gamecocks in AP poll

UConn continues its run at No. 1 while Creighton is ranked for the first time in 25 years. The Huskies (31-0), who have been No. 1 for 14 straight weeks, have 106 consecutive victories. They play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final Monday night.
Baylor, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Maryland follow UConn.
Creighton entered the poll Monday at No. 23, marking its first appearance in the Top 25 since the final three weeks of the 1992 season. The Bluejays have won 19 of their last 21 games, with both losses coming against No. 17 DePaul. The two teams shared the Big East conference regular-season title.
Stanford made one of the biggest moves, climbing four spots to No. 6 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament.
Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:24:55 GMT
Sunday, March 18 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:36:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). Oregon State center Marie Gulich, left, knocks the ball away Tennessee center Mercedes Russell, right, in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win.More >>
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-18 00:54:23 GMT
Sunday, March 18 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:59:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee guard James Daniel III (3) attempts a steal against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13), who maintained control of the ball during the first half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tour...
Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and...More >>
Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and 11th-seeded Loyola beat Tennessee.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:46:28 GMT
Sunday, March 18 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-03-18 06:47:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) drives against Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg (5) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
No upset here: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold in 95-75 runaway.More >>
No upset here: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold in 95-75 runaway.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:34:09 GMT
Sunday, March 18 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:46:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Villanova 's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot over Alabama 's Dazon Ingram (12) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Mikal Bridges hit five 3s, scored 23 points and helped No. 1 seed Villanova put the field on notice that it's the team to beat with an 81-58 win over ninth-seeded Alabama.More >>
Mikal Bridges hit five 3s, scored 23 points and helped No. 1 seed Villanova put the field on notice that it's the team to beat with an 81-58 win over ninth-seeded Alabama.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:23:07 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:28:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, rear, knocks the ball away from Alabama 's Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>
Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>