Former Gamecock staying in Chicago

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is staying with the Chicago Bears. On Saturday morning, Shaw tweeted a photo of him resigning with the Bears, his second NFL team.

Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform. Colossians 3:17 pic.twitter.com/maymAdaCnA — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) March 4, 2017

After being waived by the Cleveland Browns last year, Shaw was claimed by the Bears on July 1 and really impressed the franchise in camp. He then suffered a broken left leg in the third preseason game. He spent the entire 2016 season rehabbing from his injury. Shaw joins Jay Cutler as the only Bears quarterbacks under contract.

Shaw played with the Gamecocks from 2010-13 and is the school's all-time winning quarterback with a 27-5 career mark as a starter, including a perfect 17-0 record at home.

