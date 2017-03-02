Survey: Columbia might be famously hot, but we're famously bad with money

Money sure is a hard thing to manage, isn't it? One day you think you've managed to figure out the intricacies of balancing a checkbook and the next you're having to get a new tire installed because it exploded on Interstate 26.

Nevertheless, survey company WalletHub took a look at personal finance statistics for over 2,500 American cities, and Columbia, we're afraid we have some bad news.

According to WalletHub, Columbia is No. 2,515 out of 2,534 when it comes to money management.

The company took a look at 10 different key indicators on how Americans handle their finances, such as debt-to-income ratio, average credit scores, and the average number of late payments.

Looking at Columbia's data, residents have an average of 4.63 late payments, an almost 13 percent debt-to-income ratio, and an average credit score of 644.

At the top of the list is Cupertino, CA -- home of Apple and all those Silicon Valley types.

