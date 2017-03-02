Man wanted for January vehicle theft, burglary arrested

A man wanted for a car theft and burglary in January in Richland County has been arrested.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals arrested Kayce Washington Thursday morning in Augusta, GA.

Deputies say Washington, 26, stole a car on Polo Road on January 7. The victim left the vehicle for a moment and Sheriff Leon Lott says Washington jumped in and drove away.

Washington also was wanted for a burglary on Old Woodlands Road on January 18. Investigators say Washington and an accomplice forced their way into the house. When the victim returned home and saw their vehicle in his driveway, he blocked their car and and the burglars were forced to run off.

