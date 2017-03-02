Midlands students celebrate Read Across America Day

Thursday is Read Across America Day.



School districts across the nation are celebrating the day by motivating children of all ages to read in and outside of the classroom. The day is in conjunction with Dr. Seuss' birthday. The beloved children's author would've been 113 years old.



The initiative is now in its 20th year and is led by the National Education Association. According to NEA, research shows children who are motivated and spend more time reading perform better in school.



There are several programs in the Midlands to celebrate the day, including H.B. Rhame Elementary School in Columbia.



"My favorite thing in the whole wide world is to keep reading so you can learn more," Kayla Gaither said. Gaither is a third grader at H.B. Rhame Elementary. She says Dr. Suess is her favorite author.



One a scale from 1 to 10, 5th grader Geno Meggett says reading is a solid 10 in his book. He said reading "inspires me to imagine what's happening in the book."



In South Carolina, third through the eighth graders are given a mandatory statewide test in English language arts. The State Department of Education said the purpose of the test is to ensure students can effectively read, write and communicate.



Last year roughly 60,000 students were tested for each grade level. The results show the percentage of students who met the state requirements are greater than those who did not.



