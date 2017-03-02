Overnight storms move out, leave cooler temperatures behind

High pressure moves in Thursday ending the rain and the temperatures in the 80s as we get back to more March-like conditions.

It will be breezy and cooler over the next few days with much colder temperatures at night. A reinforcing shot of colder air comes in by Friday giving us freezing if not below-freezing morning temperatures. We’ll start a slow warm up by Sunday as the 70s return into next week.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler, highs lower to middle 60s



Friday: Mostly sunny, highs lower to middle 60s



Friday night: Clear and cold, lows lower 30s (Freeze Possible)



Saturday: Sunny and cool, highs near 60°

