Overnight storms move out, leave cooler temperatures behind

High pressure moves in Thursday ending the rain and the temperatures in the 80s as we get back to more March-like conditions.
It will be breezy and cooler over the next few days with much colder temperatures at night. A reinforcing shot of colder air comes in by Friday giving us freezing if not below-freezing morning temperatures. We’ll start a slow warm up by Sunday as the 70s return into next week.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler, highs lower to middle 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, highs lower to middle 60s
Friday night: Clear and cold, lows lower 30s (Freeze Possible)
Saturday: Sunny and cool, highs near 60°
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.