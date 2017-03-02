Marissa Alexander shares survival story after serving time for firing warning shot

Marissa Alexander was sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing a gunshot that did not injure anyone. (Source: WISTV)

After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.

The Jacksonville, Florida woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for firing a gunshot that did not injure anyone. After years of legal battles, Alexander has served her time and now wants to serve others.

Marissa Alexander's father, who lives in Columbia, spoke with WIS almost five years ago when their family was in the midst of this crisis. Now his daughter is sharing her story as she works to finally close this chapter of her life and move on.

"I did the best that I could that day,” Marissa said reflecting on the day in August 2010 that changed her life. "I tried to avoid the situation that day the best I could. I locked myself in the bathroom and that wasn't enough."

Marissa said her husband at the time beat her and was getting ready to do it again when she grabbed her gun and fired a single shot in the air. She said she did not think she did anything wrong.

“I was really surprised when I got arrested. I was really, really surprised. I didn't feel the need to hide anything. So, when the police asked me questions I told them what happened,” she said. "I felt very justified in what I did. I had no idea I would be arrested and charged."

Although no one was hurt, Alexander was charged with an aggravated assault. A Florida judge also would not let her use a Stand Your Ground defense.

"I realized it was something bigger than me. I realized that prior to going to trial. I knew this just didn't make sense,” Alexander said.

Fast forward to her trial in May of 2012, it took a jury 12 minutes to convict her and she was sentenced to 20 years. She was sentenced to an automatic 20 years because her charge of aggravated assault was one of a number of crimes with a mandatory minimum.

"It was just a matter of wait-and-see. I always knew I would not do 20 years. I just didn't know how or when it would work itself out,” Alexander said.

She spent another year in jail until an appellate court overturned her conviction and granted her a new trial – which brought the possibility of a bigger sentence. Now facing a possibility of 60 years in prison, Alexander opted for a plea deal which meant three years in jail and two years on house arrest with ankle monitoring.

"I was in a position where there was no amount of money, no amount of influence or anything else that can help me but God. I had to rely on something much greater than myself to get through that,” Alexander said.

Marissa is college educated, with a Master's degree. She had a good job, a family, and no criminal record. So, being confined to a cell was an experience like no other.

"I kept my back against the wall, my eyes open, my mouth shut and my ears open. I just listened,” Alexander said.

She had to deal with being separated from her children as well. Her twins, a boy and girl who are now 16, and a 6-year-old a daughter who was only 9 days old when the incident happened.

"I wrote them a lot and sent envelopes so they could write back if they wanted to,” Alexander explained. “The baby that was a difficult one.”

She is writing a new chapter in her life now that she is reunited with her children and her family in Columbia.

"Marissa Alexander Justice Project -- MAJP. Essentially my focus is domestic violence, criminalization of domestic violence victims, then I go into mass incarceration, sentencing reform because those things all touched me,” Alexander explained.

She also wants to start a shelter for women.

"A very safe, nonjudgmental, shameless space to come in and get healing and be able to move on,” Alexander said.

She went on to say it was positive energy that helped her get through all that she has experienced.

"If I had that type of anger, animosity, and hatred during this journey I couldn't have survived. It's too much energy,” Alexander explained. “I needed every energy to be positive in order for me to get through it because it was the most difficult thing I have ever had to experience. There's no room for negativity in order for you to survive."

Florida is one of 24 states with a Stand Your Ground Law - including South Carolina. After Alexander's case, laws in Florida are changing.

