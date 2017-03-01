Flights diverted to Columbia from Charlotte due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A handful of flights were diverted to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport during severe weather earlier this evening.

Severe weather hit the Charlotte area as well as other portions of North Carolina and the Upstate Wednesday.

CAE officials said that as many as six flights were diverted to Columbia this evening. Most of them were not on the ground long, just to refuel and get back in the air.

@TanitaDotWeb yes, I believe we've had 6 from CLT. 4 have already left. They generally just land, fuel, and go as quickly as possible. — ColumbiaAirportSC (@CAE_ColumbiaSC) March 2, 2017

@TanitaDotWeb and the weather is past Charlotte so there shouldn't be any more — ColumbiaAirportSC (@CAE_ColumbiaSC) March 2, 2017

CLT was experiencing both arrival and departure delays, according to the aviation tracking website FlightAware. The FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center was also monitoring delays.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.