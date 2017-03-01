UPDATE: Man charged in domestic incident gets bond

The man that surrendered himself to authorities after a domestic incident appeared in court Thursday.

Terry Jordan, Jr. turned himself in Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. He was given an $85,000 bond on two charges. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim and to wear an ankle monitor.

Jordan fled a home on Manor Drive in Gaston Monday following a domestic dispute call. The call prompted a heavy police presence, including SWAT attempting to communicate with Jordan. Officials believe Jordan fled sometime between the call being made and law enforcement showing up to the home.

Jordan Jr. is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on our investigation, Jordan severely beat a female victim as she was trying to get away from him and his Manor Drive home,” Sheriff Koon said. “He prevented her from leaving and then threatened to hit her with a tool.”

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital Monday, Koon said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.