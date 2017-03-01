Coroner IDs man who fled police, drowned in nearby pond

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the man who police said fled a checkpoint Tuesday night and drowned in a nearby pond.

Coroner Robbie Baker identified the man as Mark Gabriel Horne, 27, of Sumter. An autopsy for Horne has been set for Friday in Newberry County with preliminary results expected a few hours later.

Horne was being pursued on Hwy. 15 South when he did not stop at a checkpoint around 7:25 p.m., according to Sumter County Deputy Ken Bell. Horne then traveled near Christine Drive, ran off into the nearby woods and jumped into a pond. Neighbors pointed deputies to where Horne went.

Deputies pursued Horne until heard noises coming from a small pond and spotted him in distress about 25 feet from the shore. The first deputy dove into the water in an attempt to rescue Horne but the shock of the cold water caused him to come back toward shore.

The second deputy on the scene helped the first deputy from the water and they called for EMS and divers. Neither deputy suffered significant injuries.

Horne was found a short time later dead and recovered from the pond by the office's dive team.

Sumter deputies say a man is dead after he fled from a checkpoint & drowned in a pond. #BREAKING @wis10 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/1zc8o2iNUB — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 2, 2017

SLED was called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.