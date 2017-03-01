Brandon McIlwain leaving the Gamecocks

Former four-star quarterback and two-sport athlete Brandon McIlwain will transfer from South Carolina.

McIlwain met with the football staff on Wednesday afternoon to finalize the decision and he has also been in contact with the baseball staff.

Please respect my decision. God has a plan. 2 Corinthians 5:17 pic.twitter.com/u1nZJE5VP6 — Brandon McIlwain (@Mc11wain) March 1, 2017

An Elite 11 quarterback coming out of Council Rock North High School, McIlwain played in eight games with three starts as a quarterback his freshman season. He completed 62-of-118 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception. He also had 63 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

McIlwain split time with senior Perry Orth during the first six games of the season but once the bye week came along, fellow freshman Jake Bentley took control at the quarterback position and never lost the starting job. Bentley was voted as Co-Offensive MVP by his teammates along with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

McIlwain is currently in the midst of his second baseball season for the Gamecocks after being a mid-year enrollee last year. As a freshman, he was 1-for-10 with an RBI in eight games. This season, he’s appeared one game but only as a pinch runner.

The Gamecocks began spring football practice on Saturday and McIlwain was at the first two practices. He was not at practice on Tuesday, but he did have baseball game that day.

McIlwain becomes the third quarterback to transfer during head coach Will Muschamp’s tenure at South Carolina joining Connor Mitch and Lorenzo Nunez. Mitch landed at James Madison but it was announced recently he would transfer from that program as well. Nuñez is still in school at South Carolina and his future destination is unknown at this point.

With McIlwain’s departure, South Carolina has two quarterbacks on scholarship for spring practice - Bentley and junior Michael Scarnecchia. Three-star quarterback Jay Urich (Piedmont/Wren) has signed and will enroll this summer giving the Gamecocks three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2017 season.

Scarnecchia has played in just one game, appearing for the final drive against LSU in 2015. He missed the entire 2016 season with a labrum injury but he is 100 percent for spring practice.

