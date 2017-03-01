Animal rescue plans fundraiser for hogtied puppy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Charleston animal rescue will hold a car wash in honor of the puppy left for dead on a Richland County road.

Valiant: Animal Rescue + Relief will be hosting the fundraiser for Olivia, the puppy who was found hogtied and left in a plastic bag on Hunt Club Road in mid-February.

Olivia requires a lot of medical care, including for the incision on her neck left by a noose and other health issues.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Olivia's care. The group will also be collecting cleaning supplies and other items related to Olivia's care.

The car wash will be held Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AutoZone located at 7236 Broad River Road in Irmo.

