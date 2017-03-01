Deputies investigate attack after man severely beaten, car stolen

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help investigating an attack on a man that was so severe, he is in critical condition.

Deputies were called to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital early Sunday morning where a 66-year-old man had been taken with severe injuries to his face and torso. A bystander found the victim in the 1100 block of St. Andrews Road and called EMS.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the victim required surgery "in life-threatening condition and is currently listed in critical condition."

The victim's vehicle was discovered missing by investigators. It is a white, 1993 Nissan Altima with missing hub caps and a South Carolina license plate ALM900.

Investigators have no other information regarding this attack. If you see the vehicle, or know anything that can help lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

