House moves forward on roads bill that would increase gas tax

Representatives from the General Assembly have given their OK to raising the state's gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years.

Debate on controversial roads bill on the full House floor began just before noon on Tuesday and ended with a 97-18 vote in favor of passing the bill. The bill, which has taken various forms in the past few sessions, made it through several subcommittees and the House Ways and Means Committee.

That committee gave the bill unanimous approval several weeks ago.

The bill looks to help raise around $600 million a year for road and infrastructure work.

“This is the year to get something done," state Rep. Gary Simrill said. "I mean, we have waited three years since the last time we took up just the measure of what to do, realizing the number of lives that have been lost on our highways, and looking at the cost of doing nothing? It’s $380 million a year in further deterioration.”

Others against the bill said the problem is mismanagement of money within the state Department of Transportation and that the bill doesn’t do enough to restructure the state agency, and better spend dollars.

The representatives against it hope senators will “hold the line” against the measure.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released a statement Wednesday evening, saying:

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) acknowledges the House of Representatives approving House Bill 3516 that provides additional and recurring state revenue for South Carolina’s highway infrastructure. The bill employs a gradual increase in the state gas tax over a period of five years among other measures. Earlier this year, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall reported to the General Assembly that the state’s highway system is in “crisis” after suffering from decades of deferred maintenance due to a lack of funding. Deferred maintenance has resulted in 54% of the state’s 42,000 miles of highways now rated in “poor condition.” The overall cost of repairing the poor roads has mounted to $8 billion. Secretary Hall said the cost of poor roads is measured in more than just dollars and cents. “South Carolina leads the entire nation in the number of highway deaths,” she said. “An increase in funding can lead to proper maintenance and the beginning of a targeted safety improvement program on rural highways where a majority of deaths occur,” Hall added. SCDOT Commission Chairman Woodrow “Woody” Willard from Spartanburg was pleased that House members recognized the reform efforts that have taken place at the agency, “I appreciate the recognition given to SCDOT concerning the successful efforts to comply with the Legislative Audit Report. We have complied with 75% of the recommendations and the process continues to provide as much transparency and accountability of the taxpayers’ dollars, “said Willard. Secretary Hall thanked the members of the House of Representatives for their leadership and efforts to improve the efficiency and safety of South Carolina’s roads and bridges. “SCDOT’s goal is to bring us closer to providing a highway system that’s in good condition and will accommodate our current demands and those that we will face in the future as South Carolina continues to grow,” Hall said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.