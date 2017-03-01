Update: All lanes of I-77SB reopened after crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Update: All lanes of I-77SB reopened after crash

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department says all lanes southbound Interstate 77 are reopened follow a crash Wednesday afternoon.

One lane was closed while crews worked the scene. 

Details remain limited, but officials say one person was injured in the crash at mile marker 22. 

