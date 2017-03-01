Fire officials, SCE&G work gas leak near Ft. Jackson Boulevard - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire officials, SCE&G work gas leak near Ft. Jackson Boulevard

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia firefighters and SCE&G officials were on the scene a gas leak at a residence near Fort Jackson Boulevard. 

According to the Columbia Fire Department, officials were called to the scene of 37 Downing Street a little after 10 a.m. to investigate. Downing Street was immediately closed so SCE&G officials could fix the issue. 

No one one was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

