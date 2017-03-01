Fire officials, SCE&G work gas leak near Ft. Jackson Boulevard

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
The man who shot and killed his estranged wife was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.
Columbia police say they are looking for a white BMW sedan that left the scene of a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Thursday night.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has joined the mayors of 84 other major U.S. cities to say he will uphold the standards put forth in the Paris Climate Agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from on Thursday.
