District: 18-year-old bus that injured six students had no history of issues

Lexington 1 officials are giving further details after an activity bus carrying members of White Knoll High School's soccer team were injured after the bus's radiator failed, causing burns to several of the players.

In a statement, district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said the bus's heater core failed, causing the bus's heating system to spray a steam, hot water, and coolant mixture onto at least six students.

Hill said the bus, an 18-year-old 1999 Thomas Transit, was last inspected within the last 12 months.

The bus had approximately 180,000 miles on it and did not appear to have any history of repairs or issues, according to Hill.

The bus was carrying 46 people, including 42 boys soccer players and two coaches, in addition to the driver, to their game vs. Lugoff-Elgin High School. Some of the players suffered burns in the incident; one student was taken to the Augusta Burn Center. The bus was carrying both varsity and junior varsity players.

RELATED: SCDOE urges lawmakers for newer, safer school buses

It was just about to get to exit 87 on I-20 when several students reported hearing a loud pop in the back of the bus.

Andres Vite said he was sleeping at the time and woke up to a chaotic scene, people were yelling for him to get off the bus. Vite says he jumped out of the window because he couldn’t see and the smell was too strong.

Vite says it felt like he dipped both hands in hot oil.

"They said I had second-degree burns on my hands and I couldn’t really do anything but wait for it to heal," Vite said.

Vite says the bus was too crowded and they were not able to open any of the emergency exits.

In the middle of all of this, Vite suffered severe burns to both of his hands and was taken to the hospital where he received treatment along with others.

"It was way too overcrowded the way it was," Vite said. "It was hard to get out. I got out of a window. My foot got stuck in the window. I was there hanging that’s why I have red marks on my leg. I was just hanging there and somebody came and helped me. It was hard and it was terrible pain."

Vite's family is not happy. We've been told they plan to speak with an attorney after this incident.

Hill said the district is just beginning its investigation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved