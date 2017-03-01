Deputies investigate stabbing at Bluff Road parking lot

The newest flavor of Oreos is...certainly going to be an acquired taste.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has joined the mayors of 84 other major U.S. cities to say he will uphold the standards put forth in the Paris Climate Agreement that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from on Thursday.More >>
A suspect now identified as the man wanted in connection with the shooting of two Cayce Department of Public Safety officers appeared in court on Friday during a bond hearing.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
