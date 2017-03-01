Deputies investigate stabbing at Bluff Road parking lot

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night at a parking lot off Bluff Road.

At about 7 p.m., a 37-year-old man was found with several stab wounds to the torso outside Rick's Bait & Tackle Party Shop at 3050 Bluff Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where deputies say he is stable.

