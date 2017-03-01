Text to 911 service now available in Clarendon County

Clarendon County residents facing danger now have a new way of notifying authorities. They can now text 911 to report an emergency.

Clarendon is the most recent county in the Midlands to implement the new system.

Major cell phone carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint can use the system.

Clarendon County leaders say they have been working on implementing the system since last year.

"It took a while to get all the carriers to work it through their system," county administrator David Epperson said. "It is now up and running.”

It's pretty simple to use: the same way you send a text message to a friend is the same way you can text 911. In the "to" field you type 911 and you type your emergency in the body of the message. Once you hit send, in a matter of seconds, a dispatcher will see your message on a computer screen. Your cell phone number and approximate location will also pop up.

Dispatchers are able to text you back and will converse with you until help has been sent your way.

The manager of the Clarendon County 911 system says emergency text messages get the same attention and urgency as emergency calls.

"It will come in just like a phone call, Bertia Carter said. "We will immediately open it up and get you whatever you need. Whether it's an officer, EMS, the fire department, whatever emergency services you need we'll get it for you."

Those who live in the area say they're happy with the new service.

"I think it's a good idea," Laniya Jones said. "A few years ago someone broke into my home and if I could've shot in a text it would have been a lot better. It would've helped me out a lot more. I couldn't pick up my phone to call 911 because I had to defend myself. I really think this is a good idea."

Even though the service is convenient, officials say voice calls are more reliable and efficient.

