WIS Salutes Staff Sergeant Eukenya Joel Lewis

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
WIS is proud to salute the service of Staff Sergeant Eukenya Joel Lewis.

He is currently stationed in Kuwait serving in the Army's 38th Aerial Port Squadron.

Despite a rigorous deployment schedule, Joel always makes a point of making sure his time with his family is very special.

Friends say Joel is known for sending his wife the sweetest; encouraging messages and calling on FaceTime whenever he has a spare moment.

An amazing husband and outstanding soldier, we thank Staff Sergeant Lewis For his service to our country.

