President Trump signs executive order to boost support for HBCUs

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would boost federal support for historically black colleges and universities.

President Trump will move the “White House initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House.

This week, 64 HBCU presidents met with President Trump including a few from the Midlands.

“They were genuinely interested in hearing what we had to say,” said Claflin University president Dr. Henry Tisdale. “And we were pleased to be able to tell our story and to set forth the priorities of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Presidents of both parties have signed executive orders supporting the federal initiative supporting the institutions since 1980.

