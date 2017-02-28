Businessman: Program to hire immigrant farm workers is like 'kissing your sister'

Agribusiness is a $42 billion a year industry for South Carolina, which means it’s the largest industry in the state. However, right now, there are concerns by some of the state's farmers.

In an industry seemingly dependent on immigr ant workers, some farmers say they fear a labor shortage.

At Titan Farms in Ridge Spring, migr ant workers -- most of them from Mexico -- cultivate peaches, broccoli, and other crops with precision and speed.

The workers are brought to the United States legally, using a federal program many farmers call complicated, costly, and cumbersome. More formally, it's called H-2A.

"The H-2A program is like kissing your sister. It's not your first choice, but at least you're at the dance,” said Michael Lalich, president of Low Country Labor Company.

Lalich helps Palmetto State farms use the flawed program to bring legal, documented workers here, and he said they really have no other choice, except for seeking workers who aren’t in the country legally. He said many farmers do opt for the latter choice.

"The misconception is illegal workers are coming in and working for cash below minimum wage and stealing American jobs,” he said. “It's truly absurd."

"Facts indicate that Americans don't want and won't pursue these types of jobs, so we have to have guest workers come to this country for a whole host of reasons,” added South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

All day Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture met with farmers from across the state to teach them how to bring migr ant workers here legally.

But right now, there are worries from many farmers that the workforce they rely on could eventually dry up.

"The rhetoric coming from the White House has pushed things into somewhat of a mass hysteria of whether or not we can get our crops picked,” said Lalich.

Lalich would like to see immigration reform that stabilizes the farm workforce and reform to fix the current federal guest worker program, H-2A.

"I think we have the wheel, we just need to put a few more spokes in and change the tire,” he said.

Whatever the solution, Pee Dee tobacco farmer Neal Baxley hopes Washington will use a level-headed approach.

"I don't see why people can't sit down at the table and come to an outcome that'll benefit agriculture and our national security,” he said.

Lalich also pointed out what he said is another misconception: farmers don't necessarily hire migr ant workers because they're cheap. He said, because of all the paperwork and hassle, it would be cheaper to hire an American worker. But, again, he said that's just too hard and too unreliable.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.