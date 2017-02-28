'The smoke was coming': 6 White Knoll soccer players injured in bus incident

Six players from the White Knoll High School soccer team were injured when a Lexington County School District One school bus's radiator failed around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The bus was carrying 46 people, including 42 boys soccer players and two coaches, in addition to the driver, to their game vs. Lugoff-Elgin High School. Some of the players suffered burns in the incident; one student was taken to the Augusta Burn Center. The bus was carrying both varsity and junior varsity players.

It was just about to get to exit 87 on I-20 when several students reported hearing a loud pop in the back of the bus.

“When I heard it happen they were all like ‘Get out! Run! Run!’ and all that," passenger Daniel Garcia said. "I was really scared cause I didn’t know what happened. The smoke was coming and I was like ‘oh my God, this is really like devastating.’"

Seconds after that they say smoke or steam started to fill the vehicle, creeping from the back to the front of the bus. Several students said that whatever it was it was hot and some kind of liquid also was coming down the aisle of the bus.

“I was ready to get off the bus 'cause I was really like nervous scared it might blow," passenger Erick Quintana said.

Many students said from there, everyone was acting fast to get out.

"It was really bad and people were just screaming and everybody was rushing at the door of the bus and it was really bad," passenger Junior Quintana said.

A statement from the school district says:

This evening, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, shortly before 5 p.m., a Lexington County School District One transit bus (B712) transporting 18 White Knoll High School soccer players (male), three coaches and a bus driver had a radiator failure while traveling on I-20 to Lugoff High School. The incident happened just before Exit 87. Six students (one 17-year-old 12th-grader, two 17-year-old 11th-graders, two 16-year-old 10th-graders, one 15-year-old 10th-grader) were injured and either have received or are receiving medical treatment. The Kershaw County School District’s Transportation Office sent a bus to the accident to pick up the uninjured soccer players and take them to Doby’s Mill Elementary School, where another Lexington District One bus picked them up for the return trip home. White Knoll High School coaches and administrators are in contact with the soccer players and their parents/guardians and are keeping them updated. The safety and well-being of our students is always our first concern, and we are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts.

Other students who were uninjured got picked up by another bus and brought back to the high school. At this point we’re still trying to get more information from the district on the age of the bus – and if it’s experienced mechanical problems in the past.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

