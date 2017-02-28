WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives first address to joint session - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives first address to joint session of Congress

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

President Donald Trump will give his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night at 9 p.m. 

You can watch the entire speech live on WISTV.com, in the WIS 10 mobile app, and on our Facebook page. 

MOBILE USERS: To view the president's address, click here

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly