Wilson earns 2nd SEC Player of the Year award; Coates, Harris receive league honors

A new year yields the same result for A’ja Wilson as far as SEC awards are concerned.

After another stellar A’ja Wilson ends the 2016-17 regular season as the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Heathwood Hall product led the Gamecocks in scoring with an average of 17.4 points per game. She also led the team in blocks with 58 earning her a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Wilson continues her impressive run as one of the league’s top players as a member of the All-SEC first team. As a freshman, Wilson was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Joining Wilson on the All-SEC first team is senior center Alaina Coates. The former Dutch Fork star was second on South Carolina’s roster in scoring with 13.4 rebounds, but she led the Gamecocks in rebounding averaging just over 11 per game.

Coates makes the All-SEC first team for the second straight year. As a sophomore, she was named to the All-SEC second team. She also joins Wilson on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Tyasha Harris was also honored for her efforts this season with a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. Harris started in 18 of 28 games for the Gamecocks. She shot 29.4 percent from behind the 3-point line and 68.8 percent from the free throw line this year. She also finished the year with 27 steals and seven blocks.

Top-seeded South Carolina will play on Friday against either Auburn or Georgia at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

