Bond denied for suspect in fatal DUI crash on I-20

The driver of a truck that killed a passenger in a one-vehicle accident in Lexington County Monday was denied bond during his first court appearance.

Vought Brandon Taylor was not awarded a bond on his felony DUI resulting in death charge. The judge deemed that Taylor was a flight risk.

The accident occurred when the 2006 GMC truck Taylor was driving wrecked on I-20 at mile marker 61 Monday.

The accident killed 29-year-old Kari Grace Brown, of Taylors, SC. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Taylor will remain at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.