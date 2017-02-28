Bond denied for suspect in fatal DUI crash on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for suspect in fatal DUI crash on I-20

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Vought Brandon Taylor. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Vought Brandon Taylor. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The driver of a truck that killed a passenger in a one-vehicle accident in Lexington County Monday was denied bond during his first court appearance.  

Vought Brandon Taylor was not awarded a bond on his felony DUI resulting in death charge. The judge deemed that Taylor was a flight risk.  

The accident occurred when the 2006 GMC truck Taylor was driving wrecked on I-20 at mile marker 61 Monday.  

The accident killed 29-year-old Kari Grace Brown, of Taylors, SC. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  

Taylor will remain at the Lexington County Detention Center.  

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly