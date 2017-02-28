Man sought in strip club booze break-in case

A man is now being sought for what the Richland County Sheriff's Department says happened inside of a gentleman's club.

Now, before your mind ventures to a place we can't possibly discuss here, you should know that the man, investigators said, broke into Platinum Plus on Jacob Road and stole approximately $300 in alcohol.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but we had to give you the facts.

Surveillance video captured at the scene shows the man breaking into the business and clutching several bottles of booze before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

