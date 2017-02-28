Investigators: Restaurant owner burned down building he didn't actually own

Bond was set Tuesday for the restaurant owner accused of burning down his own business to collect insurance money.

Ronald Clifton Cantey, 57, was charged with arson and related counts in connection with the July 26, 2016 fire at the Compass Restaurant. He appeared before a judge following his arrest on Monday.

RELATED: See photos from the fire in Turbeville.

Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set using some sort of liquid accelerant. Sumter County then discovered there was insurance coverage on the restaurant operation adding up to at least $800,000 and that Cantey had collected some of that money. His attorneys said Cantey banked far less than that $800,000 figure.

Magistrate Larry Blanding setting Cantey's bond at a total of $40,000 on the three charges he's facing which include arson and filing a false insurance claim. The sheriff's office admitted Cantey, a longtime resident, was neither a flight risk or a danger to the community.

"Well he has ties to the community and he owns several businesses and his family is here," Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ken Bell said. "His roots are here so to speak and so we don't believe he's a flight risk because of that and for the reasons his attorney mentioned that you know he's had this money now for 6 months and he could have taken off if he wanted to but he didn't."

However, according to investigators, Cantey received insurance claims on land and a building he did not own. Investigators say when Cantey purchased the business in 2008, he did not actually buy the land or the building.

The building, investigators said, was still owned by the family of W. Luther Coker. Coker and his family once operated a candle shop at the old Compass Restaurant before they closed it and leased it to the owners of the Compass.

As a result of the new information, Cantey could be facing further charges.

Cantey's court date is set for April 7.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.