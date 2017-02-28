Church moving to BullStreet development

Columbia’s Commons at BullStreet property is about to have a religious experience.



Leaders of the Downtown Church, a Presbyterian congregation currently based at 701 Whaley, plan to relocate to the former Department of Mental Health campus.



The church will invest about $2 million to renovate the Central Energy Facility, a 12,731 square foot building that housed heating and cooling equipment for the hospital property.



Co-pastors Dawn Hyde and Amos Disasa say the new church will maintain the industrial look of the building and include a stage with a roll-up garage door to allow indoor and outdoor events.

The building on Gregg Street near Calhoun Street is being donated to the church by Hughes Development Corporation.



President Robert Hughes says the Downtown Church “fits the vision of BullStreet in every way.”



Hughes Development had been required to preserve at least five of the former hospital campus’ original buildings.



The church announcement now means a total of nine buildings will be saved.



