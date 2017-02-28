State senator working on bill to pay college athletes

As members of Clemson University's national championship-winning football team head to the State House on Tuesday to be honored for their victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year, a state senator is working on a bill that would pay college athletes.

Details on the bill remain extremely limited, but Lowcountry state Sen. Marlon Kimpson's bill plans to wade into the controversy of providing money for collegiate athletes.

Debate over paying scholarshiped collegiate athletes has become a hot-button issue in the past several years as athletics budgets and revenues balloon due to the continued enthusiasm of college football and basketball.

Former South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier attempted to push the SEC to pay players a stipend to help with their cost of living.

"I really believe sort of the quality of life of college football players and college basketball players should be a bit better," Spurrier said in a 2014 interview. "These two are the two sports that bring in the enormous money now that we didn't have 25 years ago."

Spurrier's plan would have given players and their families $200 a piece for each game. For the team, that would add up to around $360,000 a year for just 12 games.

We'll have more on this story as we learn further details of Kimpson's bill.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.